The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting today for the Farmers Insurance Roger Meier Agency. Please find attached pictures and let me know what additional information you need. Meier is available to help customers identify the insurance coverage that best fits their needs, according to the agency’s website. The agency is located at 110D Dempsey Drive in Rogersville.
