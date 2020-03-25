WEBSTER COUNTY COVID-19 NEWS:
IMPORTANT UPDATE: There is not yet a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Webster County.
Earlier today, the Webster County Commissioners learned of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rogersville, and at the time, they were told that the person lived in Webster County.
Webster County Commission President Paul Ipock has informed The Mail that the infected person actually resides over the county line in Greene County.
At present, there are NO comfirmed cases in Webster County.
Ipock stated that in an update from the Webster County Health Unit, he learned that 30 tests that have been conducted so far have come back negative. Another 13 tests are being checked out and results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.