LACLEDE COUNTY — Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation began pavement repair work on Interstate 44 in Laclede County Monday.
Crews are performing full-depth concrete pavement repairs in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Conway (mile marker 113) and Hazelgreen (mile marker 145). The work has closed one lane of I-44 in each direction from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Message boards and signs are placed before the work zones to warn motorists of the lane closures. The Missouri Department of Transportation does not anticipate significant backups during work hours.
For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook for project updates.
