The Marshfield Community Theatre’s live performances are back in 2021 with its first ever education institute production: Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS!
“This also marks the first production out of our brand new Education Department that we launched over the summer in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carolyn Billingsly, Education Director for MCT and director of 101 Dalmatians.
This production is designed to teach young performers under the age of 18 in two areas: the Performance Institute and the Technical Theatre Institute. Both institutes will work simultaneously to put the show together.
The Performance Institute will give students the opportunity to participate in auditions, receive a role in the show, attend rehearsals to learn blocking and choreography and perform in front of a live audience.
“Auditions will be held in January,” Billingsly said. “Not everyone will receive a callback, but everyone will be cast in the show.”
The Technical Theatre Institute gives those interested in the technical side of theatre to gain a deeper understanding of sound, lighting, costumes, props, set building and everything that goes into working on a show crew.
101 Dalmatians will begin with an all crew and parent meeting in January. Those who are interested in participating in the show must complete registration by Dec. 19. However, according to Billingsly, spots are filling up fast.
“I have only 7 spots remaining in the Technical Theatre Institute,” she said. “So sign up as soon as you can.”
There is a fee associated with registration. The cost is $30 for the Performance Institute and $20 for the Technical Theatre Institute. Show t-shirts, costumes and supplies are covered by the registration fee.
To ensure the highest level of safety possible for those involved in this production, MCT has some guidelines set for cast and crew to follow.
“Students and instructors will be masked throughout the entire process, including onstage in costume,” she explained.
“We will also be cleaning both our rehearsal and performance spaces each night and hand sanitizer will be readily available at all times.”
Questions regarding registration for the 101 Dalmatians Performance or Technical Theatre Institute can be directed to Carolyn Billingsly at mcteducationdept@gmail.com. More details and registration links for the two institutes can be found at marshfieldtheatre.org.
