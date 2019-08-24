Hunters grab your bows for Saturday's (Aug. 24) 13th annual Outdoor Sportsman event, hosted by the Webster County Baptist Association.
Starting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free admission event will include entertainment, a fish fry, kids’ activities, Bibles (as supplies last) and more.
Participants can register to win hourly door prizes during the event. Ranges will be open from 7 a.m. to noon and 1:30-5 p.m.
There is no participant parking at the camp. Free shuttle bus service will be located at the Black Oak Church and Marshfield High School, and buses will run frequently. For more information, call 859-5346 or visit www.webcobaptist.org.
