SPRINGFIELD — Graduating with a college degree in eight semesters just got easier thanks to a partnership between Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College.
On June 20, the two institutions signed the 2 plus 2 transfer plan articulation agreement. The goal is to allow seamless course transfers between OTC and MSU and avoid unnecessary duplication.
“MSU takes great pride in being a transfer-friendly institution,” said Dr. Frank Einhellig, provost at Missouri State. “The collaboration of our academic departments with OTC to develop efficient transfer pathways will be a significant benefit to students as they seek to complete a bachelor’s degree program.”
Under the agreement:
• Students complete an Associate of Arts (AA) at OTC.
• Students who complete an AA or Missouri CORE 42 at OTC automatically meet MSU’s general education requirement. The student won’t need to complete additional general education courses unless specifically required for the student’s major program.
• Students with an AA from OTC are guaranteed admission to MSU unless subsequently enrolled at another institution.
After completing the eight semesters of recommended course work (at OTC and MSU), a student will earn a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State.
Leaders at both institutions will review the 2 plus 2 transfer plans annually to assess necessary revisions.
“I’m so proud of our academic department leaders at OTC and MSU who worked together to create these agreements,” said Dr. Tracy McGrady, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at OTC. “This is yet another example of the strong partnership that exists between OTC and MSU. Both institutions keep a sharp focus on doing what is best for students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.