There was an inside joke recently circulating through our small office about digging some perfectly good dessert out of the trash.
Ironically, I spent at least an hour Sunday night digging through several of my own bags of trash in search of my debit card. Normally, being without it wouldn’t be a big deal. I could just go get a replacement down the street in the morning. Well, not on Labor Day, which was also my birthday.
My mini-crisis that didn’t seem so small at the time eventually ended, though not before I had torn up my apartment and gone through every single piece of trash and mail that I’d worried it could have fallen between. Somehow, my card had fallen out in my car, and out of exhaustion I’d probably forgotten that I’d used it for some food after getting back from Friday night’s football game in Anderson.
The good news was that I ended up getting some necessary groceries and a tasty sack of burgers from Braum’s, but completely forgot about and missed a fantasy football draft.
It was a draft involving other former sports writers at the Democrat back in Sedalia, and I’ve proudly got a figurine here on my desk in Marshfield for winning the league in my first year being part of it. I’ll be honest: I haven’t even checked the team yet, but Yahoo says that I got a B grade despite not being there. If only high school and college had worked that way.
Fantasy sports is definitely a passion of mine. I used to freelance write about it back in high school for editors who have moved onto bigger and better publications like Rotoworld and Baseball Prospectus. I took a break hiatus from it for the first time since middle school, but came back to a league that I’d been in for a long time previously when a good friend dropped out and a spot opened up. It’s a keeper league where I’ve finished in third place twice and lifted the trophy another after returning, and that aspect makes it fun. Zach Ertz? He was a good keeper. Derek Carr? Not so much.
Buying and selling stocks is a lot more profitable, and I’ve watched some of my friends move on from fantasy sports in lieu of playing the stock market, which is too bad, because not only is the competition among friends enjoyable, but it’s a common interest lost. What makes my story of trash diving relevant is that, just like watching stocks, adding trophies to your fantasy profile (in most cases) requires some effort.
Unless you have a lot of time on your hands, two or three fantasy football teams that you really care about is a good limit. It’s not that setting a team once a week is a chore. In fact, football is the least time-intensive fantasy sport to play. But a good league probably drafts after the third NFL preseason game and before the first Thursday that starts the regular season to minimize the risk of drafting injured players (or Andrew Luck), and that leaves only so many free nights to dedicate to a draft.
Preparation is your training camp in fantasy football, and if you don’t put the time in, there’s a better chance it’s going to show in the standings. A good blueprint usually starts with buying a guide, an investment that usually pays itself off. I’ve fluctuated between different sources over the years, but nowadays that typically means an internet guide combined with a healthy dose of podcast listening. This year, I know that I haven’t had the time to take in some of those podcasts. It’s going to hinder my preparedness. I trust my guide source, but a system of checks and balances is best.
Building rankings is the most time-consuming part of it all. If I’m in a time crunch, I’ll minimize the stress and delve in by starting with the easier positions, quarterback and tight end. Even in a 10- or 12-team league, it’s probably only necessary to rank about 20 players, good enough for a starter, as well as a potential backup or sleeper. For running back and wide receiver, go back to the last year in your draft and count how many players were drafted at each position, then rank no more than that many. Chances are that some of those guys being drafted near the end you’re not interested in, so even if you rank a few less, you should get your sixth running back or wideout to fill out your roster.
Rules and roster sizes vary, but I like going for a total of three players between quarterback and tight end, with the duo typically at the weaker spot to hedge bets. After the top four this year (Mahomes, Rodgers, Watson, Wilson), there’s an apparent dropoff. The top-five finishers at QB in 2018 included none from that same group the year prior, so while I’m not betting against some of those guys mentioned, I’m more willing to sit back and build my two core positions, which of course are the heart of anyone’s rankings. Search for average draft position (ADP) to find where guys may or may not be available, especially if you already know what spot you’re drafting in. At No. 3 in my most important league, I already know I’m not getting Tyreek Hill or Antonio Brown, who will probably go around the turn of the first and second rounds.
After draft night, it’s about diligence, as well as patience, though sometimes not too much. Attempt to read the tea leaves. Some of the best running backs become available off the waiver wire in the first week or two, and a lot of that is down to just taking the chance, pure luck. Don’t be the guy freewheeling and cutting proven No. 2 receivers at the expense of a chance, but take a gamble and cut a fringe player at the expense of a potential home run. And most leagues usually have “that guy” who cuts bait too early on productive players or makes a trade out of the frustration of being 1-1 or 0-2. That’s a few weeks too early to sweat. Don’t be that guy.
Most of all, have fun. I felt a trade that gave Adrian Peterson in his prime to another team that was imbalanced ruined a league one year, and not enjoying it, I took a timeout. Now I’m back, I’ve got Nick Chubb as my keeper that I’ve only had to surrender a double-digit pick for, as well as the No. 3 overall pick (still undecided). Time might not be on my side, but I’m excited.
Now give me those garbage-time points.
Bryan Everson can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
