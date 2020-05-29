Ages ago, pirating programming wasn’t as easy as fetching a link from Reddit. Cable was analog, which meant you needed an illegal “black box” to get around decoding a signal without paying your cable company.
Still too young and lacking the smooth-talking skills, it took some time before I was able to smooth-talk my parents into buying pro wrestling pay-per-views. Until then, there were two options. Sometimes, you waited until a local rental chain like Blockbuster or Movie Exchange released it on VHS a month or so later.
The other choice was to click down to Channel 98 or 99 and view through the static and scrambled pictured for several hours, the distorted sound and view just coherent enough to watch. I know plenty of teenage boys withstood it for other programming.
At the time, my mom and dad allowed me to watch WCW, but not what was then the WWF, who were in Kansas City at Kemper Arena (now Hy-Vee) for the “Over The Edge” PPV on May 23, 1999. Back then, Kemper was the home to the Kansas City Blades, who were for over five years an affiliate to the San Jose Sharks, and I had been there over a handful of times to see games (and Phil Collins).
The previous May, I’d gone to WCW shows on back-to-back nights, the first in Topeka, then one at Kemper. WCW came back to Kemper for another show later that year in December that I attended as well, but again, WWF shows were off limits.
“Over The Edge” was the first wrestling PPV held in KC, though that’s not what anyone remembers. Tragically, Owen Hart fell over 70 feet from the rafters of Kemper into the ring and died in front of the crowd of over 16,000. He was set to make a hero-esque entrance befitting of his character, but the stunt went horribly wrong due to a defective, substandard harness.
Over 400,000 purchased the PPV, but the arena lights were low and a promotional video was playing on a Jumbotron, so most eyes were peeled away. Few witnessed the horror. The show went on. The event is available for streaming currently, but other than an opening tribute, the commentary, which confirms his death mid-event, has been removed.
Last week, VICE TV profiled the incident in an episode of its “Dark Side of the Ring” series, its episode drawing the best rating of the season. Having gone to those Kemper events leading up, I can’t begin to imagine what being there would have been like, but it stuck in my mind for several days even now. As a kid, I met Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit, who were side-by-side at a table at Disney World (WCW used to hold events there) to sign autographs. Each were headliners at the peak of the late ’90s when over 10 million U.S. fans tuned in each Monday night. Both were dead within the next decade, the latter involved in a murder-suicide that might be the blackest eye on pro wrestling if not for the Hart incident.
Mortality usually doesn’t strike notes with kids. Neither does the kind of toll the violence these guys endured. Drug testing has become more stringent, and perhaps more importantly, the business has gotten away from chair shots to the head, which, surprise, have been linked to CTE, the brain trauma similar to that suffered by NFL players throughout their careers. It was something I cheered as a teenager, but it makes me cringe now.
John Cena is a hero for kids in today’s business. The Bella Twins, who have their own TV show, are stars. Pro wrestling, like any sport, is going to come with some aches, pains and inevitably surgeries, but it’s a different era. Today’s stars are going to live into their 40s and beyond. It’s not that I idolize pro wrestlers, or most athletes –– it’s more about respecting or marveling at the talent or feats –– but it’s unsettling to think about so many lives cut short of those we grew up in awe of. Like late movie fees, I think we’ve mostly left those days behind.
- After riffing on social media in regards to Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and “The Last Dance” recently here, another ’90s icon, rapper Dr. Dre, came out this week and spoke about his reluctance to get on the platforms. “There’s a certain mystique that came along with music that was entertaining to wait to see what was about to happen,” he told British GQ. There was certainly a mystique about Jordan despite his stardom. As has been said, less is often more.
- With German soccer and celebrity golf among the few live events out there, I’m still getting my kicks playing some Madden on Xbox. Last week, a once-best friend who I’ve stayed in touch with through Facebook but haven’t talked to in over 15 years joined in on our little franchise. It’s great to reconnect and another example of how it’s possible to do so in ways that were never there before.
