Since the start of the Tom Brady era in New England, Chiefs-Patriots tilts have been must-watch football.
The first meeting came in 2002, a 41-38 Pats win that required overtime. Kansas City only got the best of Brady once in the first five games. I will never forget being at Arrowhead Stadium that afternoon in 2005 when Brady threw four interceptions in a 26-16 contributed to a rare defeat. Another of those games was the 2008 matchup where Brady suffered a torn ACL and MCL and Matt Cassel came on to lead the Pats over KC.
Brady, Belichick and the Pats have been 3-2 since, including the wild prime-time game at Gillette last year, and the AFC Championship game that seemed only decided by a coin toss. A total of 151 points were scored in those two games combined.
Sunday afternoon’s game wasn’t so high octane, but for Chiefs fans, damn, did it feel good.
Eschewing a start that included a 7-0 Pats start and a rare interception by Patrick Mahomes that followed, the Chiefs replied with 20 points unanswered. Nothing would have felt better than steamrolling New England at home on the road toward the playoffs.
But the Patriots clamped down on Kansas City’s offense and made a game of it. Then, down 10 points, something both expected and unexpected happened: New England got cheated, and NFL referees were to blame.
The Chiefs up by 10, were driving into Pats' territory when Mahomes hit Kelce for a short pass on the last play of the third quarter. Officials blew the play dead despite two defenders that helped jar the ball loose from Kelce’s grasp, and corner Stephen Gilmore ran free, unlikely to be caught. Though New England challenged the call and had it reversed, because the play had been ruled dead, any potential fumble return for a touchdown was nullified.
That decision weighed heavily on the corresponding drive when New England ended up moving the ball into the end zone. From the 15, Brady completed a pass to N'Keal Harry that should have been ruled a touchdown, but officials ruled Harry stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line. New England, without any challenges remaining, couldn’t overturn the call, and had to settle for a field goal.
Rather than needing a touchdown to tie the game, the Pats could have elected to kick a field goal and tie the game on their final drive. Instead, they failed to convert on 4th-and-3 at the 5-yard line with 1:06 to go.
The Pats were cheated. Let that one sink in.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are now almost assured of the AFC’s No. 1 seed, overtaking New England in the standings by a game. If that situation holds, and Kansas City maintains its seeding foothold, then wins its wildcard playoff game, another Chiefs-Pats meeting would be on tap in the AFC Divisional Round, again in New England. Despite an improved pass defense, there’s still enough ailing the Chiefs to think that a Super Bowl feels too ambitious this year, but as good as one felt, beating Brady and New England on their turf twice in one year, especially in January, still would feel like a step forward.
- What’s broken, the fighter or the system? A video interview with UFC fighter Colby Covington was released over the weekend. Covington has come under fire for wearing MAGA hats and making ridiculous statements over the last year, but the interview provided some perspective.
In the interview, Covington said that the UFC planned to release him no matter the result of his fight with contender Damian Maia in October 2017, at which time he was 7-1 in the organization. Its brass said that despite his record, he was a boring fighter and personality. After defeating Maia in his home Brazil, Covington –– who endured chants of “You will die” before the fight –– called the country a “dump” and the fans “filthy animals.” Video of the post-fight promo went viral and he was re-signed.
Since then, Covington has scored huge wins over Rafael Dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler, each former champions. On Saturday, he fights in the main event of UFC 245 against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on a card that features three title fights. It’s hard to say how much of it is an act for Covington, whose roommate at Iowa Central Community College was the MMA’s top pound-for-pound fighter, Jon Jones. The bigger issue at stake is why UFC continues to fail in promoting its bright prospects. It’s clear, though, that personalities draw fans, so Covington won’t be the last to use these antics.
- Over the next few weeks, I figured I would unveil some of my favorite top 10 lists of the decade and decided to start with television shows and miniseries. Some shows (like FX’s “The American” or AMC’s “Better Call Saul”) I know would almost surely make the list, but for time’s sake I’ve just not gotten around to. Not included are miniseries, or “The Night Of,” “Sharp Objects,” “Top of the Lake,” “Chernobyl” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” which would all include consideration.It’s hopefully a mishmash of no-brainers and several that may have snuck past some. In parenthesis I’ve included where you can stream or watch them now.
The top 10, in no certain order: “Key & Peele,” Hulu; “Orange is the New Black,” Netflix; “Halt and Catch Fire,” Netflix; “Game of Thrones,” HBO Now; “Bloodline,” Netflix; “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Netflix; “Rectify,” Netflix; “Breaking Bad,” Netflix; “The Leftovers,” HBO Now; “The Affair,” Showtime.
