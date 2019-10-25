Just last month we came up on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It’s just one of those moments, like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or the Challenger disaster, where years after people ask one another where they were when it happened.
Sports fans, we have these moments, too. Moments that shape seasons, and potentially move the plates of an entire career or program.
I remember being at a party in Detroit the same July night that Red Wings icon Steve Yzerman retired and Pistons franchise face Ben Wallace signed with Chicago. It was like time had stopped.
I’m sure Mizzou fans remember when they heard Norm Stewart was retiring the same way I recall the mix of anger and shock of Roy Williams leaving Kansas for North Carolina.
Sometimes these moments are so unforgettable in scope that it wouldn’t matter if we were in front of the TV or on the toilet to recall a decade later where we were at that instance. Other times, it’s in the details.
I wore my Dante Hall jersey to last Thursday’s volleyball match in Marshfield. At least two people in the gym asked if I was anxious to get back home to watch Thursday Night Football. I was, of course, but DVR means not having to rush or think about it too much. I wrapped up interviews afterward and headed for home.
It wasn’t that far into the drive that I got the group text: “Oh man, what just happened to Mahomes’ knee?”
I’m not one to advocate texting and driving, but I’ve never opened Twitter so fast. I must have only muttered a handful of curse words to myself in the car before I got to hunting for details. Some of the speculation made it seem as if it was no big deal at all. When one reporter sighted him walking and seeming to be in good spirits, I texted back to those friends in Detroit that they were wrong, no sweat.
That was too good to be true. I did plenty of research when I arrived home, but watched little of the game. My night was soured.
Intuition tells me Mahomes is gone until the Chiefs’ bye week (there’s four games before then), and if he’s to return, it’s likely afterward to face the Raiders on Dec. 1, or in the case of extreme precaution, the next week against the Patriots. Going .500 or better in his absence would seem acceptable.
Hopefully, Mahomes returns and there’s no setback that requires a surgery that would not only wash out these year’s playoffs but likely the start to the 2020 season. And hopefully it’s just a blip in the season, and in Mahomes’ career. I hope that text in the car ends up being utterly forgettable, not a moment.
Some other quick thoughts from the past week:
● Before Thursday, I was still sour over U.S. Men’s Soccer’s loss to Canada. First, because it’s Canada, but the performance was abysmal. I was in Ohio for a last-minute to defeat to Mexico in World Cup qualifying several years back, and that was hard to stomach. In many ways, this was worse. The tempo at which players were moving at was disjointed as the passing attempts. Christian Pulisic, perceived to be our best player, moved this season to London-based Chelsea, where he’s struggled to find playing time. He failed to put away our best chance in the Canada loss, then looked completely distraught when he was subbed off early. Canada returns to play us in Orlando on Nov. 15 and the performance must look dramatically better or I’ll be advocating for fourth manager in as many years.
● I’ll be glad when the NBA-China situation boils over. Do I support what Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said about Hong Kong, and that the NBA has backed him up? Of course. Was it smart to say it? Not at all. The Rockets have enjoyed a financially beneficial relationship with China since the Yao Ming days. If the fractured relationship with China is to cost the NBA hundreds of millions, it goes without saying it will likely hurt the Rockets the most. Less fit to speak out was LeBron James, who tweeted about the consequences of negative actions on social media. The same LeBron who has been known to be betty with veiled tweets or Instagram posts aimed at teammates. Spare me.
● I can’t help but think of my friends who are Tigers fans back in the D as baseball season reaches its climax. In the 2013 ALCS, Detroit started (in order) Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the first three games. Now, all three are back in the World Series with either Houston or Washington in a season that the Tigers lost the most games (114) in the league.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
