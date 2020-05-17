Combat sport fans should be faring as well as any right now.
They’re pretty good at waiting. Mostly because they don’t have a choice.
The superbout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather was teased for what felt like forever and a day. It was reported in 2012 that they nearly met two years prior, with dates and a 50-50 purse split worked out, but random blood testing held it up. They didn’t meet until 2015.
As I’ve laid out here before, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champ who took out Conor McGregor in 2018, was set to meet Tony Ferguson earlier this month in a fight that’s been booked several times as far back as Dec. 2015. With Nurmagomedov, the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, grounded by COVID-19 overseas, that fight, others, and the state of California’s reluctance forced a Plan B.
Enter Florida. I mean, c’mon, it’s Florida! The state that deemed the WWE essential business! The state passed an executive order that allowed for sports productions with a national audience to conduct services closed to the public. Well, the days leading up to UFC 249 on Saturday didn’t exactly go smoothly, despite a very promising card.
One main card fighter –– there are typically five on a pay-per-view portion –– came in almost five pounds over his limit. Another was canceled when Ronaldo Souza, a big-name veteran, actually tested positive (along with his two cornermen) for COVID-19. As of Friday, I wondered if this thing was going down hot like a helicopter in “Call of Duty: WarZone.”
Alas, fight fans, for all their waiting, were rewarded with white-hot action in the UFC’s return.
After a ho-hum victory for Greg Hardy (the former Dallas Cowboys lineman found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend), the rest of the card sizzled. After a swift elbow marked what at the time was only the second TKO on the card, a much-anticipated heavyweight bout ended in just 20 seconds in favor of Francis Ngannou. In Dec. 2017, I watched in the stands as Ngannou scored a knockout in one minute and 42 seconds. He’s knocked out three-top guys in less than that time combined since, and he’s also likely to challenge next for the promotion’s heavyweight title.
Henry Cejudo, the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter and Olympic gold medalist, defended his bantamweight belt over a former champion in dominant fashion, then proceeded to retire in-ring following the fight (despite admitting later in the evening he would come back again if the price was right).
The best fight isn’t always necessarily the best on mixed martial arts cards. At UFC 248, Zhang Weili defeated Joanna Jedrzejczk in arguably the greatest women’s bout the promotion has seen since Ronda Rousey opened doors for all to follow in 2013. The main event that followed it was utter garbage, a title fight wrought with complete inactivity.
Saturday, however, delivered in spades. Ferguson, with much to lose, faced stand-in opponent Justin Gaethje. That same night in 2017 that Ngannou destroyed his opposition, I saw Gaethje, then 17-0, take his first career loss. He also was finished in his next fight. He’s a wrecking ball that has gone Route 1, constantly going forward with no regard for his own chin, and since the two defeats, he’s finished three contenders in the opening round. This time, against Ferguson, he showed more poise, a splash of the patience that fans had exhausted. Gaethje was dropped with an uppercut straight out of “Street Fighter” in Round 2, but battered Ferguson and earned a stoppage late in the fifth and final round.
Alongside fans, Gaethje, already marketable for his style, became the evening’s biggest winner. Though the organization now has plans for him to unify his interim title with the UFC Lightweight Champion, Nurmagomedov, McGregor came storming in with expletive-laden tweets aimed at Gaethje, then followed later Monday by tweeting, “See you in July.”
Who knows if fans will be present, or if it’ll take place on an island, but I doubt we’re going to be waiting years for the next big fight in MMA’s best division. Impetuous as it can be, the UFC delivered a big sporting event ahead of the return of other major organizations. Reluctantly, it was worth the wait.
