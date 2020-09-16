It’s that time of year for many fans. This year’s crop of 2021 sports video games are hitting shelves. Four major titles –– UFC 4, PGA Tour 2K21, Madden 21 and NBA 2K21 –– were released in as many weeks recently, while FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 will follow early next month.
As a shameless consumer myself, I’m here to tell parents and players to save your dough.
The sun is going down on the eighth generation of video game consoles that began in 2012 as Sony and Microsoft are preparing to launch PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X some time before the end of the year. That means game developers have had to be hard at work on an overlapping schedule of the ’21 editions, but with a primary focus on the ’22 ones that will be the first showcased on a new system with far greater processing capabilities and impressive aesthetics.
Plenty of evidence suggests that gamers are getting substandard products at full price ($60) with the former. PGA 2K21, the most anticipated golf release since the EA’s long-running Tiger franchise centered around Tiger Woods, seems technically impressive and full of potential, but it offers a thin experience. Madden 21, meanwhile, has been so widely panned that the hashtag “NFLDropEA” was recently trending on Twitter in the U.S. There are actually banners in the stadiums within the game that read “Madden 19,” a frustrating symbolization of developers recycling content, though there are far worse examples.
It’s true that companies like EA have exclusive rights deals with leagues, but why aren’t these publishers more concerned after such backlash? Consumers are still lining their pockets. At the beginning of this generation, EA launched the Ultimate Team mode (2K responded with its own MyTeam), in which you collect cards of players to use in a fantasy sports kind of way. Players are willing to pay out for packs that might contain that 99-rated version of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Lionel Messi.
And by shell out, I mean in a serious way. EA's net revenue from FIFA and Madden's Ultimate Team modes has grown from $587 million in the fiscal year 2015 to a mind-blowing $1.49 billion in 2020. One friend confided in me that he’d spent over several thousand dollars just this past year on Madden’s mode. And while I’ve purchased packs without bankrupting myself, some countries are concerned for their consumers and willing to take legal steps to protect them.
In 2019, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced a bill intended to wall off kids from compulsive microtransactions like “loot boxes” or others that promote “pay-to-win” structures. Belgium and the Netherlands are already among those nations that have brought down the banhammer. I’m in favor of personal accountability, but ridding of this would force publishers to focus on other game modes that have been shamelessly ignored in favor of the one that brings in the bucks.
I’d prefer to recommend that everyone simply read a review when each individual game releases, but times have changed. Patches that affect how sports games feel or what is most effective change the experience over a one-year life cycle so drastically (largely due to competitive gaming) that the game you paid full price for no longer seems the same after four months. And you never know what a company might sneak in. Already in stores for a month, EA introduced full in-fight advertisements in UFC 4 within the past week. Gamers were so angry that a thread reached the front page of Reddit with 90K likes, and the ads have already been removed.
It would be hypocritical to suggest completely abstaining from this year’s offerings. Sports games aren’t something you can give up like chocolate for Lent; they’re a way for many of us to bond. But this might be the year to scale back or pick a few up around Black Friday for half price. Here’s hoping the pushback and reduced sales bring sports gamers fewer unfinished products in 2021.
