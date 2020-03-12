NOTE: This column was written Sunday night and published for Wednesday's issue.
With the winter sports season drawing to a close, it’s perfect timing that one of my best friends from high school is getting married next month. This one, like another I’ve got coming up later this year (also perfectly planned before football season — thanks, Tommy), will be in Detroit, so I’ve been planning to fly for some time now. Let me just tell you about how cheap flights are compared to a month ago.
I’ve probably kept more of a corner-of-my-eye watch on the coronavirus knowing I’d be traveling through an international airport soon, and I can see why anyone without plans of going farther than Springfield for the foreseeable future would have even fewer concerns. No one is preaching hysteria, just precaution, and it seems that’s the best ally, which makes it a little worrisome that reports said that the immediate family of Missouri’s first patient broke self-quarantine for a school dance. Genius, if true.
In the land of sports, far more serious measures are being taken across the globe. The biggest yet came Monday as Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the country would be halting all sporting events –– set to last until April 3 –– which includes all preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics. Serie A, the country’s top soccer division, has not been canceled since World War II. It’s good that they’re taking it more seriously than racism there.
The postponement of Japan’s baseball league and playing of UEFA Champions League games in empty stadiums have been the other most noteworthy competitions affected, but there is an endless list of events that have been postponed or moved. Asian countries scheduled to begin qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup over a two-week period beginning later this month will have to wait for rescheduling.
The Olympics, with proximity to China, have been most hampered by the outbreak. Olympic qualifying tournaments for baseball, basketball, boxing, canoe-kayak, handball, rowing, taekwondo, triathlon, water polo and wrestling have all been either relocated or postponed. Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed as spectators of Thursday's Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Greece. In beach volleyball, a majority of teams qualify for the games by racking up points on the international tour, but those events set to take place before Tokyo are now being reduced. It’s just one instance of how the coronavirus is directly impacting which athletes will make it to Japan.
Hopefully, it never reaches full pandemic here in America, regardless of sports, but until then, the impact has been modest. The BNP Paribas Open, a near-major tennis tournament in California, has been postponed, and that’s one of the first to be significantly impacted stateside. I suppose I’m glad not to be a big-time reporter for once. The NBA, NHL, MLB and Major League Soccer all announced in a joint statement Monday that they will be closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses, restricting media access to "designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting." Space is being encouraged between reporters and athletes as well.
It’s shambolic how China’s government initially handled the outbreak, but hopefully by this time in July we’re all thinking about sports and the sun, not hand soap, even if you should always use hand soap.
- Between the endless basketball games I’ve bounced to in person, there’s been some great NBA action amidst the beginning of March Madness. Don’t look now, but LeBron could finally equal Michael Jordan (still the GOAT, don’t worry) with a fifth MVP after a big week for the Lakers. James had 37 points in a 113-103 victory Friday over the Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32, but ran out of gas at the tail end. On Sunday, LeBron followed it up with 28-7-9 as the Lakers defeated the Clippers. Wins over two of the NBA’s other best teams and a head-to-head victory with the other MVP frontrunner will make for an interesting end to the regular season.
- After an utterly forgettable 2019, Sporting Kansas City looks to again be a very good MLS team. I regret that their matches aren’t televised through a local affiliate in Springfield. The club signed Alan Pulido for $9.5 million in the offseason –– SKC had spent $4 million on such international fees combined in its lifetime prior to Pulido –– and 25-year-old Israeli midfielder Gadi Kinda has been transformative in the midfield. It’s no Arrowhead, but the tailgating area around Children’s Mercy Park is solid, and the atmosphere at matches is phenomenal. It’s worth a trip for even those lukewarm on soccer, especially with the club back on the up this season.
