The stars were out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Normally, the big name in the LA arena is LeBron James, or Kawhi Leonard. But most of the massive crowd that showed up on this occasion was there for two other stars: KSI and Logan Paul.
What, you don’t know either of them?
Maybe you should, maybe not.
Forget LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard. The Staples Center was buzzing Saturday for boxing, and it sure was an interesting crowd. Internet celebrities are bound to bring some characters out of the woodwork, so no surprise there, but reporters there covering the match noted how many kids were there, which shows how powerful a draw the two are.
The main event might have been less unbelievable than the four-round bout that came before it. A prospect type who was dominating an older, overmatched fighter threw a punch to the back of the head with 11 seconds left in the first round. The other fighter seemed anxious to take a DQ win from the punch, knowing he had no chance of winning, and ignored the referee’s questions, ones asked in basic English because of a language barrier. The official told the fighter to get up, knowing he was milking it, and he did without any trouble. Then, the Dominican continued to swing after the bell and was disqualified.
It was a perfect table-setter for the nonsense to follow. For those who don’t watch boxing, normally a “Tale of the Tape” graphic pops up before fights, comparing the record, height, weight and reach of competitors. That the graphic for KSI and Logan Paul compared their millions of YouTube subscribers (each have over 20 million) told all anyone needed to know.
Logan Paul walked out first, with Justin Bieber as part of his massive entourage. Paul became famous with his brother Jake when the video app Vine was popular, and the two are one of the most obnoxious pairs of people you could dream up. Disdain for him reached its peak early last year when a YouTube video showed the corpse of a man recently deceased during an adventure into an infamous "suicide forest" in Japan. Apparently tasering dead rats or “going gay” for a month wasn’t enough to deter those 20 million.
Not to be outdone, KSI (real name Olajide "JJ" Olatunji) walked out through the crowd as rapper Rick Ross performed Olatunj's song that he features on. KSI originally gained notoriety on YouTube for his commentary videos on FIFA video games, but has since diversified into general comedy-style vlogs. He hasn't been without controversy, either, criticized for recurring "rape-face" jokes made in 2012, around the time when he was accused of verbally and sexually harassing staff and attendees at a gaming event in Europe.
Over 1.2 million paid to watch the first fight between KSI and Logan Paul in February 2018, a six-round fight that was ruled a draw and prompted the rematch, which was sloppy at best in every way. Paul landed a nice uppercut in the fourth round, but held KSI’s head after one punch, and threw another as he was headed down, resulting in an absurd two-point deduction (one would be customary). The referee wrongly ruled a knockdown by KSI as a slip at another point. I wondered at some point if the referee might be trying to start his own YouTube channel with all the controversy.
In the end, KSI, who threw wild looping punches throughout like a drunk in a barroom brawl, didn’t tire, and did enough to win a split decision.
The irony is that two legitimate rising stars in the sport, including WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, fought on the undercard and performed in underwhelming fashion.
Some purists would argue that there’s no place for freak shows like the main event in boxing, but how many 20-somethings that normally wouldn’t watch boxing tuned in for Conor McGregor’s fight with Floyd Mayweather? I’m not fond of lining the pockets of either of the guys who fought Saturday, but sometimes it takes a freak show to draw spectators in to the real performers at the circus.
Other musings from the weekend in sports:
- This was the first Chiefs game I have not watched all season. Like I sometimes do, I woke up early Sunday morning for a big soccer match, but ended up taking a nap a bit after. Normally, I’ll tune everything out on social media for a couple hours and catch up with the game, but this time my phone spoiled me with the score. A fumble, a botched snap and more injuries to the offensive line in Tennessee? Not a great pill to swallow heading into the bye week before the Chiefs take on the Chargers in Mexico City.
- For those of you playing fantasy football, I hope you didn’t sell your Kansas City players at 50 cents on the dollar when Patrick Mahomes was sidelined. A guy in my league who had Mahomes was able to swindle Tyreek Hill from another owner and only had to surrender Tyler Boyd and Brandin Cooks. Fantasy sports are one of the few times where it’s actually legal to steal from someone.
- It’s basketball season! With the fall sports about to wrap up, this is the time to try and catch some games before basketball games take over. On Sunday, I caught a player who was at State Fair Community College in Sedalia that I covered last winter who’s now starting for Detroit, but that’s the only college hoops game I’ve enjoyed. I may fix that and go check out a Drury or Missouri State game in person for the first time this week.
