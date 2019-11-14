There are two pieces of field equipment you should always have with you in the woods: first a cap or hat, and second a pair of gloves. The hat keeps your head protected, and the gloves protect your hands.
An austere environment is often a dangerous environment and is usually far away from medical or medical treatment. An injury, even a minor one, can cost you a trip you have saved for or even your life. I suggest a brimmed hat of a solid material or weave. If need be, a hat like this can be used to carry water. Few baseball caps have that ability.
Gloves can save your fingers from frostbite in the winter and injury at anytime. I prefer the full-finger type that is at least water repellent, if not waterproof. They can also prevent scrapes and cuts while you are working with ropes or knives during shelter building or similar activities.
Cloth gloves are better than nothing, but good leather work gloves can save your hands and therefore your life. Remember you will be dealing with fire, the great outdoors, fish hooks, critters and gosh knows what else.
In the winter, an Arctic hat with earmuffs is a lifesaver, and mittens are, also. Make sure you have a way of securing the hat in the wind and use the trick the far northerners use with mittens. Tie a string to one mitten, run in through the arms of your coat and secure it to the other mitten. That will make it almost impossible to lose one.
The worse the weather, the more you have to protect yourself from the elements, as even a day trip can become dangerous if you become lost or injured. A final note: Sunglasses with polycarbonate lenses can save your vision as well as your eyes.
And yes, I’m gonna say it again, “NEVER GO INTO THE OUTDOORS WITHOUT A KNIFE!” There, I feel better.
Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.