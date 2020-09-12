My dog turns up his nose at $2 a can premium dog food.
He has to be starving before he eats any brand of dry food. He’ll just lie in the grass watching blackbirds and bluejays pick out the red and yellow morsels, until all that’s left are the brown and green bits that even the birds don’t like.
He will usually eat little 3.5 oz. meaty treat packs at 80 cents each, but it takes a lot to fill a 40-pound dog’s belly. That’s why he gets a 6 oz. soft and chewy treat ( about 30 cents) with each one — plus another if he’s still hungry, as well as a shot at the birds’ morsels all day long.
What he’s really holding out for between those healthy feedings are bites of anything I happen to be eating.
Watermelon seems his current favorite — red, yellow, seedless or seeded, it doesn’t matter. Buddy loves watermelon, ice-cold right out of the refrigerator.
It’s the same with popsicles — red, orange or purple, he doesn’t care. He loves them all.
Ditto for plums and frozen strawberry bars.
But, it’s not just cold, sweet treats that tickle his palate. I discovered last fall he likes raw turnips, too. Peeling a fresh-from-the-garden turnip for myself, I noticed him following me and eating the peelings. So, I offered him a slice, which he promptly inhaled and began begging for another. Not even my bride will eat turnips, raw or cooked.
Then came a day this summer when I noticed Buddy gnawing on something green — a bell pepper he had deftly swiped from a plant while I was working in the garden. I shouldn’t have been surprised. Martha often runs him out of the blackberry and raspberry patches. He can’t be left alone with a bushel for freshly picked sweet corn, either.
About the only things Buddy won’t eat are a litany of products labeled as dog food.
Unlike my previous dog, Shorty, he doesn’t much care for hot dogs, either. He will take one if I offer it, then trot off and bury it. As for outdated lunch meat or ham, he won’t touch those, either. It seems he knows better than we what’s good for him, and what’s not.
But he will eat scrambled eggs, preferably fried in bacon grease. I discovered that during one of his “don’t like anything” spells and I was struggling to get something in belly.
I find the whole notion of a canine picky eater a mite foreign. I grew up with hounds — Blueticks, Back and Tans, Beagles, Walkers and the like. I never saw them turn up a nose at anything. As quickly as I could drop a scoop of feed in the pan, it was gone. It didn’t matter the brand, but it was “Houn’ Dawg” for as long as Dad could get it, mixed with warm water, possibly blinky milk, and soaked for an hour.
Buddy might dive into that, too, but I’ll likely never know. Haven’t seen a bag of Houn’ Dawg in years. As I recall, Tindle Mills made it in Springfield.
Other than a ferocious disdain for raccoons, Buddy doesn’t have much in common with the hounds of my youth. As best we can determine, he’s a cross between a Boxer, a Labrador and something else of uncertain parentage.
Somewhere in that lineage are the genes of a fussy eater gene — maybe some of a vegan, too — who cares not a whit about the name on the can or the manufacturers’ hype.
He just a dog who knows what he likes — and likes to often change his mind.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Find his latest essay collection, Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, at The Marshfield Mail office.
