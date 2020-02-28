If all goes as planned, I’ll be hauling two steers to the processor this week.
I toss in the “if” because experience has taught me to never to count my chickens before they hatch — or my beef before it’s in the freezer.
I’m looking forward to seeing how this second round of purebred Bonebrake Herefords dress out. Last year’s duo — Brooks and Dunn — gave me some of the best steaks I’ve ever produced, and the folks who bought portions of the whole beeves were equally satisfied. I’ve no reason to expect any less from this season’s pair, Frank and Jesse. At this writing, though, their appointment with destiny is still a few weeks away, so I won’t count my job done until I and my buyers have steak in the freezer.
Then, after the ground dries a bit, grass comes on and Bonebrake has another pair ready, I’ll start all over again. But, I’m looking forward to my “spring break.” If I could, I’d ship these steers tomorrow. I’m sick of feeding them in the mud.
My five-acre plot is not ideally suited for feeding cattle. Only a small area stays reasonably dry this time of year, and that’s the corner farthest from the house. Other than that, the pond bank is the best I can do —except in summer, when swampy fields harden like brick.
It’s not ideal, but it’s what I have, and if I learned nothing else from my dad, making do with what I have was sufficient. Of course, I learned a lot more, too, mostly just by soaking it up as I watched and helped him with his own beef animals.
As long as I was on the farm, Dad was a dairyman; but when new Grade C rules forced him out, he switched to beef — experimenting with everything from Simmental to Longhorns, but ultimately settling on Belgian Blue. For years that’s what we all ate — lean, healthy and tender Belgian Blue beef.
A few years after Dad passed on I was able to continue with Belgian crosses, but at last had nothing but an aging Texas Longhorn cow.
With but two exceptions, we made do by buying beef quarters from other growers, mostly grass-fed black cattle straight off pasture to the slaughter house. We had great hamburger, but never a decent steak.
The new fence around our place was the first step in remedying that. The first pair of calves I fattened were two outstanding Angus from the Roger Magnuson herd — a heifer and a steer we named Jack and Diane — and I would have done it all over again, but Roger didn’t have a pair when I needed them.
Bonebrake manager James Henderson did, thus I switched from black to red Whiteface and never looked back. I won’t even discuss which I might like best. Not sure I know. I bought enough feed to make ‘em all great.
So, that’s my story — my history as a cattleman. I can’t say I truly know what I’m doing, but with good calves from top-notch producers, ample grass (or hay) and the best feed I can afford, it’s worked. If my goal was to make a lot of money, I might be disappointed. My payoff is in the freezer. As long as I grow what goes in there, I’ll never want for a decent steak — that is, if all goes as planned.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
