Do you remember writing haiku?
That’s the plural form, actually — for haiku, like deer or bison or spacecraft, the plural form is the same as the singular.
You may remember the haiku being taught as a three-lined syllabic form, with five syllables in the first line, seven syllables in the second line and five syllables in the third. I don’t remember my own English teachers mentioning this, but a haiku is by definition a poem about nature and the seasons. I’m sure I remember writing examples about things like grilled cheese sandwiches, but those weren’t properly haiku, unless they were eaten on a cold day with tomato soup as I considered the winter. Boom! The season makes it a haiku.
But what I was probably writing were senryu. Formally, these are identical to the haiku, but instead of focusing on nature, these deal with human nature and our foibles. That distinction is probably far less important in a classroom where 30 kids, each with differing levels of literacy, need attention and instruction. The difference between a haiku and a senryu is something for more advanced students to sort out.
Sometimes I like to journal in this form. Since starting this column, “The news from poems,” I have been keeping a journal of senryu based upon the news. I meant it as a way to keep me limber. It should have occurred to me at the outset of this project that even though I’m a journalist/poet, I seldom mix the two modes of writing. Turns out it’s a strangely vulnerable thing to do.
I should mention something else about haiku and senryu. Most contemporary English-language practitioners of the form don’t count syllables. They don’t even count lines. A haiku is just a brief, fleeting snapshot of a feeling or a mood. As long as it’s short, there’s no particular need for one of these poems to have 17 syllables. It can have any number of syllables and still fit the form, if it’s small.
As I aim to capture the prevailing mood in our country, I can’t help but consider the impeachment of our president. Everyone has an opinion about this, from “Go get him!” to “Fake news!” Maybe it’s because I just lost my mother, but I find that I’m less focused on rage at a political process than I am worried about our ability to emerge from this process as, still, one nation, indivisible.
So here are a couple of senryu focused on my desire for brother and sisterhood.
Ten-spot on the ground —
those of us in parking lot
work to find its home
That's a conventional 5-7-5 form, and its a senryu because it’s focused on human nature. It also describes the moment when my fellow citizens worked together in a small way for the common good, and this brings me great comfort.
Fury a flame at the door
but we choose
a gentler way
There are only 14 syllables here, grouped randomly. This is a contemporary sunroom, and it’s also my ardent desire for our republic.
Stay hopeful, friends.
