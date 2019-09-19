I really don’t know how single parents do it.
I have two sons, ages 6 and 13. They can be a bit of a handful, though I try to remind myself frequently that the older one is transitioning so quickly from being a handful to being grown up and beyond my grasp.
But being a parent is complicated, and it involves so much more then most of us realize at the outset. So much time and attention has to go to things like screen time and pre-algebra and light saber battles (something my family does every night as a family before bed) — or to considerations like appropriate activities for winding down at bedtime. I’m not always certain that my instincts are the best.
This past weekend, my husband and older son went on a Boy Scout campout, and that left me with Keats, my younger son.
I had a great deal of journalism work to do on Saturday. I covered two fun events, the Seymour Apple Festival and the Amazing Grazing Farm Tour, but I also needed to cover a singularly important event in the history of our city. It was the Patriot Park dedication, and occasion to offer appreciation to our service members, veterans and emergency responders. Things needed to go well, because this was to be an important event without a chance for a do-over.
But what do you do with a 6-year-old at an event like this one? I would need to be ranging around with my camera in hand, snapping pictures from all directions.
I knew some people who were present, but they weren’t my close friends, and what’s more, the people I knew all had a role of some sort. I couldn't very well plop Keats down in a chair beside them and ask them to babysit.
Nor could I sit by him. I needed to document the event, and there was no good way to do this with a fairly boisterous 6-year-old by my side.
Ultimately, I elected to sit him in a back corner of the audience in a folding chair. I gave him my phone for entertainment, and I made sure I would be able to watch him there at all times. At this point, I just had to trust his Cub Scout training and my repeated instructions to remember to stand when the flag went by and to bow his head and be grateful during the moment of silence.
The event, as you can imagine, was beautiful and moving, and for me a bit nerve-wracking. At any moment, some irascible Pokémon monster or Minecraft zombie might set him off. I knew his behavior would be more restrained with the phone than without, and I trusted him to keep the sound down, but I would have wanted to be beside him, rather than working, if only to help instill the values of a patriotic citizen and a good audience member. Not being within arm's reach of my son in this August gathering felt like one of the most dangerous decisions I had ever made.
I exaggerated a bit, maybe. No matter where I went during the event, I watched him, and I was delighted to see that he was quiet, self-contained and respectful. Had anything changed, I would have been at his side within seconds to haul him away and stop any distracting behavior. It’s tricky to do that and still take notes and photos, but the sanctity of the event needed to take precedence over my small role in it.
Working an eight-hour day with a child in tow brought home to me how hard it must be, raising a child without a partner. It requires full attention, or meticulous planning, or loads of cash for a babysitter. I don’t pretend to know exactly what single parents go through, but I understand they often must walk life’s tightrope without a net — with a difficult task to complete and no one there to lend a hand.
I am thankful every day for a supportive husband, partner and friend. (They’re all the same guy, by the way. I realize that sentence isn’t perfectly clear on this point!)
If you have a friend who is a parent trying to make do alone, I hope this column might encourage you to reach out a hand to help make that person’s life less cumbersome. Babysitting, lawn mowing, an offer of an outing where baby is welcome, too — these gestures could mean the world to someone, and they require so little from us.
