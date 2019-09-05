I know I'm about three years late to the party, but this weekend I tried Pokémon Go for the first time.
I'm often late for trends, as my wardrobe will attest. I like fashion, but it perplexes me, and I am left to concede that the looks I trot out will never be cutting edge.
That said, I’m usually first in line for any sort of fun. And Pokémon Go is certainly fun, or at least diverting.
You know the concept by now. You download the app and set out in your real-world surroundings in search of Pokémon creatures, which pop up suddenly in your path and are visible on your phone. You can travel with a digital map of your world, where you show up a perfect physical specimen in funky gamer togs, or else your phone’s camera function can show you your actual front yard walkway with an animated fish bobbing in front of you. Or a birdlike creature. Or a lizard. Or even a cache of eggs.
You throw what’s called a poké ball at these creatures, and you aim as precisely as you can to try to hit them. When you do, the ball snaps shut over them and you’ve got them. This can happen on the first try, or it can take several attempts. On occasion the poké ball shakes violently and the creature inside a escapes so you have to try again. I think this is a pretty crappy part of the game, personally, but I try to reserve judgment on something when I’m new to it.
The balls themselves are limited. When you come upon a little landmark, in the game and in the real world, the idea is to walk right up close to it, click on it on your screen, and give it a vigorous spin with your thumb. Poké balls pop out like bubbles, and you grab them for use in the game. If you run out of poké balls, the game isn’t much fun. This happened to me in the middle of a forest, no landmarks in sight, though I was surrounded by a half-dozen hopping monsters that I was dying to nab.
Pokémon Go is funny. It’s been downloaded by a half billion players, and it’s been around for a few years, but it’s such a big, wide-reaching game that it still seems to have some kinks to work out. For instance, I was using it on a family walk, where I was easily the slowest and most out-of-shape participant, lagging far behind even my 6 year old, when the game would warn me that I was going too fast, and that the game was not meant to be played in cars. I suspect I was traveling at a whiplash-inducing 2 miles per hour at that point, stopping to drink and frequently calling, “Wait up!”
At any rate, I suspect you know much more about Pokémon Go than I do, and since I haven’t leveled up quite far enough to train my creatures in a gym, which I think is the next step. Truth is, I downloaded the game because my son, who is now 13, got a phone for his birthday, and I felt a sudden panic — a desperation to hold him close. It’s easy to lose a teenager in technology, and now his tech travels with him. What have I done?
Teenagers are mysterious, and I find them, or at least mine, hard to reach. This one is a lovely human who cares deeply about me, but we don’t always have a lot to talk about. I think the diversions I suggest seem dumb to him sometimes, but he goes along with them, neither of us really sure if he’s a kid or a mini man. He seems like a bit of both.
When I found out he had downloaded this game, I hurried to do the same, and on my own I started collecting monsters. It was a comfort to have my own little band around me. I have about 35 of them, in fact, and that’s a healthy crew. Even if my favorite person wanders away, I have almost three dozen pocket monsters that can’t get away, and I’m adding more all the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.