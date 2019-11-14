I’ve been mostly mum about the news for three months, but then on Friday, I received permission from the office of Governor Mike Parson to proclaim it for all to hear: I have just embarked on a two-year term as the new Poet Laureate for the State of Missouri.
It’s mighty hard for a news persons to sit on an announcement, and what I’ve learned since mid-August is that the wheels of government turn at their own pace. For all that time, I’ve been thinking, “Maybe today. Maybe this is the day I can brag a little.”
And now it is. And here I am.
The life of a poet laureate is not so very different from the life of a regular old poet. It turns out there is no actual crown of laurel leaves, and no one fans me or peels my grapes. As has been true since I first got the news, I continue to stride around the house in mock importance and say things like, “Surely you don’t expect the poet laureate to fold that basket of laundry.” And then, of course, I fold the laundry.
My husband has a wonderful sense of humor, so I can get away with this kind of crowing. And every now and then, one of us squeals, “Poet laureate! Can you believe it?” He’s just as excited as I am about the news, and maybe even more so. In his world, academia, such distinctions matter. I find that the life of a newspaper editor is mostly unchanged by a development like this, or by any development at all. Readers come first, as they should. Getting them the news they need takes precedence over all other considerations.
But it’s been an interesting ride so far. Several media outlets have interviewed me for stories that are yet to appear, and even Sarah Bicknell, a reporter from this paper, offered me a bunch of probing questions, all of which I’m sure she knew the answer to without even asking. (There’s a story on the front page about all of this, but you’re now reading page 4B, so you probably know that.) Sarah is a writer, too, and we talk about the creative process literally all the time.
One of the highlights of my experience so far was getting my official certificate from the governor’s office. It was signed by Governor Parson and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. I plan to frame the thing, though right now it’s resting in its envelope on the highest shelf in my house, out of reach of the perpetually sticky hands of our resident first-grader.
That packet also held my oath of office, which I had to take to a notary or a judge who would swear me in. I chose Judge Chuck Replogle, mostly because I like him, but I also find he bears a striking resemblance to the sheriff from “Stranger Things,” my very favorite show. Ever since I was informed of my new post, I’ve sworn I’ve been living in the upside-down.
So what does a poet laureate do? We promote poetry throughout the state, and the teacher in me sees this as a great opportunity to teach people more about our state’s history and geography, while also encouraging basic literacy.
What else do we do? This morning I scrambled my eggs with a little shredded cheese. I watch the news and shook my head in my usual perpetual disgust at it all. And I wrote several news stories that I really should have gotten a head start on yesterday or the day before. In case you wondered, I usually write this column by dictating it into my phone as I make my way to work in the morning. This almost always results in some ridiculous errors, but Sarah catches these every time. When I say my byline, “By Karen Craigo,” my phone believes I’m saying “Bike Care in Krakow,” every single time.
So life goes on as usual, albeit with a slightly stronger sense of purpose. After all, I’m now sworn to uphold the Constitutions of the State of Missouri and the United States of America. My compliance with these official documents was all merely assumed before, but I’m trying even harder now.
In closing, I offer this couplet: “I’m the new state poet / and I’ll try not to blow it.” If anyone needs a sonnet, give me a ring.
