It’s November, and to a lot of writers that means something very specific. It’s National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo for short.
I always have a daily writing habit, and by this I mean a personal writing habit, rather than the journalism I do professionally. There is some overlap in the two, though. In fact, when I write this column, my “I try …” column, I think of myself primarily as a creative writer instead of a journalist. But typically, my personal writing includes poems, essays and stories, and this morning time is a chance to let my imagination have its way.
No one wants me to get to imaginative with, say, coverage of an Aldermen meeting. In general, it’s good to compartmentalize these things, although a little bit of creativity is sometimes a good thing.
In the past, I have used the NaNoWriMo website with its excellent metrics to track my personal writing, but I have not actually tried to write a novel in any serious way. That all changes this year. I am several days into a brand new novel, and I am trying to reach the daily goal of 1,667 words, which will bring me to 50,000 words by month’s end. That’s a pretty minimal length for a novel, but at least I’ll be able to look at the finished product and say that, yes, I’ve written one. Maybe there will be more to add at that point, and there will certainly be a lot of revision to do. I can see that already.
I think it’s generally a bad idea to talk about writing in progress. That tends to squash the muse and cut off the flow of inspiration. Once I have talked about my ideas, there’s really no need to write them down. I’ve expressed what I wanted to get across.
Suffice it merely to say that my novel involves the discovery of a dinosaur bone in an Arkansas wilderness area, and maybe there’s a handsome park ranger involved. But wait — I’ve said too much.
My daily life often finds me in the woods, although I stick to marked paths, and I’m generally scanning the forest around me for wildlife, and especially snakes, which I just love. I’m generally disappointed, but that doesn’t keep me from looking. If there is a dinosaur bone to be discovered in the forests around Webster County, it’s not going to be found by me. One must go off the beaten path to make the big discoveries.
And isn’t this true also for the imagination? On any given day, most of us go to work and do the tasks in front of us, and then we come home and do those other tasks in front of us, and then maybe there’s some TV, and then maybe it’s time for bed. Repeat X number of times for nearly all the days of your adult life.
Giving free rein to my imagination by attempting a novel is very liberating, but it’s also a route off the expected path and into deepest woods. Here, I can make discoveries. Here I can dig up wonders that I otherwise would never have found.
Happy NaNoWriMo, if you’re participating. And if you’re not, I do hope you’ll try to take some time to let your mind roam freely to unexpected places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.