As the mother of two Scouts, I have seen my sons puzzling over knot tying. Each was issued a green cotton cord about 1/2 inch in diameter and 5 feet in length to practice on, and I’ve watched my older son moved from square knot through bowline hitch through constrictor knot, whipping knot, double-fisherman’s knot through knots I’d never heard of, and whose uses seemed primarily nautical, despite our landlocked locale.
The knots always appear so doable, even as I watched my older son struggle to learn them. (My younger son is a Cub Scout, and he’s not really even a confident shoe-tier just yet.) In seeing my son hard at work, I always feel that familiar urge that I manage to squelch, and that is an urge to take the thing he struggles with and just do it and get it over with — “There, an Alpine butterfly knot. Your problem is taken care of.”
The thing is, this week I focused on knot tying, and … I stink at it. Even my square knot, which I felt fairly confident in before consulting a diagram, seemed so tricky. It’s possible I’ve been tripping up and making a granny knot instead of a square knot on most of my attempts, and it is certainly true that I never trust any knot so simple. In most of my own knot applications, from finishing off a hem to tying up a laundry line, I just knotted the heck out of it, tying and tying and pulling and tying some more, until the result is an ungainly but secure clump of complication.
These work. And isn’t the point of a knot to hold something secure? I’m not one to think a lot about appearances, so my tangled clumps have always served me fine.
Partway through this week’s knot adventure, I made a discovery about myself. I may not actually be bad at knots, or at least that may not be my chief problem with the endeavor.
No, I think my real incompetence lies in interpreting knot-tying diagrams. Most of the ones I consulted showed illustrations of two cords, one positioned across another with arrows and the outlines of ghost cords to demonstrate when I was meant to do.
I tried very hard to match the positions of the cords in the diagram, and to loop this through that while holding the other up here and maneuvering X into the loop of Y, or whatever the chart directed. As often as not, the whole mess would fall apart in my hands, with no actual knot present, just cords that had been shoved, pushed and wrapped around each other.
I’m told there is great benefit in being able to execute the exact knot you need, or even in being able to identify the proper knot for a situation. I’d certainly feel more comfortable in a hammock with the knowledge that I had mastered a bowline hitch instead of relying on my typical knot madness.
The bad news is that even when I figured out how to tie a knot, the lesson failed to imprint itself on my brain. If you happen to see me in the wilderness with a couple of ropes that need to be joined together, please consider offering to lend a hand.
