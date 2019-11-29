It’s the thing everyone was talking about last year, so naturally, I’m just getting around to it: hygge.
A year late is pretty good for me, actually. I only recently discovered Adele (“Hello from the other siiiiide …”), and I’m starting to playfully end words with -izzle. Technically speaking, my discovery of hygge is several years ahead of schedule.
In case you’re also behind with the whole hygge thing, I should offer a brief definition. Hygge is the Danish philosophy of coziness and comfort that contribute to a feeling of contentment. If you were Danish, you’d be all about it, in all seasons and regardless of gender.
Hygge is pronounce “hue-ga,” so it is a near rhyme for an old-timey car horn (“ay-YOOOO-ga”). My spellcheck wants to change the spelling to “higgle,” which is not a word. (Correction: Merriam-Webster says it’s an alternate form of the verb “haggle.” My computer, too, is behind the times, it would appear.)
So how do you make your space cozy, Danish style? You can hit Google up right now and ask how to achieve maximum hygge, and your search will yield several pages of what we magazine writers call “listicles” — articles with titles like “10 Ways to Master the Danish Art of Hygge in Your Home,” or “How to Hygge: 9 Ways to Embrace the Danish Lifestyle Concept,” or “7 Tips to Hygge Your Home: The Do’s and Don’ts of Hygge.” (These are actual titles from my most recent search.)
Candles top each of these lists. They can be scented with vanilla, the quintessential hygge scent, though if you have one that smells like fresh-baked bread, you’ve basically found hygge nirvana. These can be used singly or in groups, the articles say, because this is something we need to be told by a lifestyle expert, I guess. Incidentally, if you have a fireplace, fire is like candles times a thousand. It’s extremely hygge.
Another hygge move is to drink a hot beverage, like coffee, tea or cocoa. As I’m typing this up, I’m drinking tea, but I’ve upped my tea game for hygge points. I’m usually one to pour water from the kettle, but I’ve taken the very unnecessary and hygge step of using a Japanese tea set that I won recently in a PTA auction. My tea has a cozy middleman now, with a bamboo handle and handprinted flowers on the side, plus six matching handleless cups. The tea tastes the same — lemon ginger — but I have to admit: It’s cozier somehow.
Another hygge move is to bring the outside in. I actually snipped some long stems of pampas grass from in front of my house and stuck them in a tall vase that I put beside my huge TV. Huge TVs aren’t all that hygge, I don’t think, although maybe it depends on what you’re watching on them. Block a corner of that screen with dry pampas grass, though, and — bam! Hygge.
My husband is a Scout leader, and he spends a lot of the period from Thanksgiving to Christmas at our troop’s Christmas tree lot. Tonight I asked him to bring him some greenery — just the spare branches they trim off the bottom. I plan to do something with it (I’m not sure what), but it’s across the room from me and smells amazing. Outside in plus pine scent equals, yes, you’ve got it — hygge.
I did a couple of other things to establish this Danish vibe in my home. Here and there I’ve placed small strands of Christmas lights — around the TV, in the upstairs hallway as a night light, in the sitting room. Little lights are pretty cozy in an otherwise darkened room, and I think they really do help to set the mood.
I’ve also strategically placed comfy blankets and throw pillows here and there, with an emphasis on texture — big knits and fake fur and the like. They invite me to cuddle up — with a kid or a book or a man — and snuggling strikes me as a very hygge move.
Finally, or rather firstly, I’ve tidied up quite a bit. The Danish aesthetic is clean and minimalistic, and while you might put candle clusters and dead branches around, you do so on surfaces that are mostly bare except for a few well-chosen items of great sentimental value or beauty. I’m not quite there — but my house is pretty tidy (for me), and it does contribute to the welcoming, comfortable feel I’m going for.
Why hygge? I’ll be honest; everyone in my house is prone to an occasional case of the blues. I swear, even my cats look glum sometimes. Winter can be hard, and I aim to hit it head on with my twinkling, cable-knit, vanilla-scented best shot. I can’t cheer everyone up, but I can give them a place to feel welcome, loved and supported as they go through whatever it is they need to go through.
At least I can say that I tried.
