It’s probably a common problem. I clean my house top to bottom and put everything in its place — or nearly everything. There are few corners here and there that my eyes skip over when I scan a room, and these are places that exhibit a strange and otherworldly magnetism for things.
These things gather in the few mystery vortices around my home, so that even when I’m at my tidiest, my rooms can look cluttered and chaotic.
This past weekend, I attacked two such black holes in my house. The areas are still works in progress, but I’m liking what I see, and even better, I’m liking how it makes me feel.
Until the weekend, my dining room has had a set of a dozen cubbyholes with what once where tidy bins inside each slot. At one point, this was a useful organizing system, and it served as a center for school work, craft projects and other miscellaneous tasks.
The miscellany element is what caused the problem. Very quickly, this area became a place to store anything that seemed worth holding onto. As I cleaned it out, I found more craft supplies than my family will ever use, because honestly, we’re just not that crafty. I also found batteries, gift bags, candles, camping supplies, toys, games, single mittens, clothes for mending, holiday decorations and more.
The dining room is a place for dining. In my house, it’s also a central location, and not a bad spot for working on projects, including my newspaper work and my kids’ homework. But the secondary uses of the room had taken over, to the point where clutter made any use of that space impractical.
The cubby is now gone. I have moved it to the corner of the family room where my younger son keeps his toys. I’m still working to organize the toys into the cubby, as I surreptitiously discard broken items and donate the things he has outgrown. That area is a real mess right now, but it’s the kind of mess you make on the way to a better level of organization. With another weekend to focus on my project, those stacks will soon be gone.
Where my dining room clutter area used to be, I have put a desk and chair. At the moment, the desk is stuffed full of the treasures I recovered from the cubby mess. Organizing this material, too, will require a little free time. But things are tucked away, and it looks a whole lot better.
Now I find myself eying underutilized storage shelves and a chaotic pile under a side table in the place where I like to sit.
It must be something about the crisp fall air that makes me want to make my nest more cozy and habitable. My spaces are starting to look better, and there is something mentally freeing about creating order and letting go of a few of the things we no longer need.
Maybe one of these days I’ll even find it in me to tackle the basement.
