Everett “Allan” Young, son of Claude William and Mary Lorene (Mall) Young, was born in Springfield, Missouri, on Jan. 31, 1961, and passed away at his home on Dec. 21, 2019, at the age of 58, following a short illness.
On June 8, 2002, he was united in marriage with Cindy Birran. Allan was the father of six children, all surviving.
Allan served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. For many years he worked in construction. During his free time you would find him enjoying the great outdoors, hunting, camping, deep-sea fishing, four-wheeling or scuba diving. He also enjoyed various forms of woodworking.
He is survived by his wife Cindy; six children: Ashley Young, of Arkansas, Keith Morris of Springfield, Nikki and Tim Branum of Tacoma, Washington, Crystal Young of Tacoma, Washington, Brandon Maunz of Springfield and Eric Maunz of Springfield; one brother: Kevin and Linda Young of Springfield; and one sister: Claudia and Danny Hicks of Niangua; and 11 grandchildren. Allan was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eric Young.
His family will miss his smile and his laughter. He was Cindy’s rock and protector. They never grew tired of each other and always enjoyed spending time with each other.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, with inurnment following, with military honors, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials have been suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, and may be left with the funeral home.
Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Highway A, Marshfield, Missouri.