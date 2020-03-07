COLUMBIA — The Missouri USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced March 30 as the cut-off date to apply for Fiscal Year 2020 funds through the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program-Environmental Quality Incentive Program (RCPP-EQIP).
EQIP allows farmers, ranchers, forestland managers and landowners an opportunity to conserve natural resources by making available financial assistance to improve soil, water, air, plants, animals and related resources.
“EQIP allows producers the opportunity to apply for financial assistance to address resource concerns on their land,” Acting State Conservationist Grover DePriest said.
Soil Health will be a priority again in Fiscal Year 2020. Along with helping row crop farmers increase organic matter and water-holding capacity, funding will be available for farmers and ranchers to incorporate pasture and hay land practices that improve soil health and resiliency to drought. Funding will also be available to address resource concerns through Agroforestry.
The deadline also applies to the high tunnel initiative, the organic initiative, the on-farm energy initiative, the national water quality initiative and several others.
NRCS accepts applications for all its programs on a continuous basis, but an application must be filed for these programs by March 30 to be eligible for the next round of funding. Farmers can submit applications as local NRCS offices. NRCS also offers free technical assistance to all Missouri residents.
For more information about NRCS programs and assistance, visit the www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov or contact the NRCS service office serving your county.
