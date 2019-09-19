NIE Quiz
Answer these questions about the Magna Carta.
1.) How many nobles presented the Magna Carta to King John?
2.) What are the most famous parts of the document?
3.) Why is the Magna Carta significant to Americans?
Answers:
1.) 25
2.) The right for a person accused of a crime to know the charges against him and to have a trial by jury; the right of the people to check the power of the king; and the principle that no one, even the king, is above the law
3.) The American colonies formed government based on the principles of the Magna Carta; it influenced the people who wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution
