NIE Calendar
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
CONWAY: Early out for students at 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
MARSHFIELD: Parents as Teachers Messy Play Day, 5-7 p.m., elementary school
STRAFFORD: Grandparents Day for kindergarten, second and fourth grade
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
CONWAY: New Student Ice Cream Social, 2:30-3 p.m., FEMA Cafeteria
MARSHFIELD: Parents as Teachers Make Your Own Pizza, 10-11 a.m., Hubble Elementary School
NIANGUA: Grandparents Night, 5:30 p.m., elementary school
STRAFFORD: Grandparents Day for first and third grade
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
STRAFFORD: Strafford High School Marching Band at Mizzou Day
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
NIANGUA: Staff Professional Development Day
STRAFFORD: Strafford Elementary Health Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Event for all kindergarten, transfer students and first and third graders
SEPT. 10-12
NIANGUA: Jordan Valley Dental Van at the Niangua Elementary
SEPT. 9-11
STRAFFORD: Lady Indian Softball Youth Camp, 5 p.m., high school
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
MARSHFIELD: Hubble Fall Portraits, 8:45 a.m., Hubble Elementary
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
CONWAY: Picture Day: Junior High and High School
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
NIANGUA: Fall Pictures/Senior Composite/Fall Sports Pictures
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
NIANGUA: Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., high school.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 18
STRAFFORD: Elementary Book Fair Community Night, 5-7 p.m., elementary school gym
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
MARSHFIELD: No school/Professional Development Day
ROGERSVILLE: School picture day at Logan-Rogersville Primary School
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
STRAFFORD: Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office Board Room
