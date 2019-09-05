NIE Calendar

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

CONWAY: Early out for students at 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

MARSHFIELD: Parents as Teachers Messy Play Day, 5-7 p.m., elementary school

STRAFFORD: Grandparents Day for kindergarten, second and fourth grade

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

CONWAY: New Student Ice Cream Social, 2:30-3 p.m., FEMA Cafeteria

MARSHFIELD: Parents as Teachers Make Your Own Pizza, 10-11 a.m., Hubble Elementary School

NIANGUA: Grandparents Night, 5:30 p.m., elementary school

STRAFFORD: Grandparents Day for first and third grade

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

STRAFFORD: Strafford High School Marching Band at Mizzou Day

MONDAY, SEPT. 9

NIANGUA: Staff Professional Development Day

STRAFFORD: Strafford Elementary Health Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Event for all kindergarten, transfer students and first and third graders

SEPT. 10-12

NIANGUA: Jordan Valley Dental Van at the Niangua Elementary

SEPT. 9-11

STRAFFORD: Lady Indian Softball Youth Camp, 5 p.m., high school

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

MARSHFIELD: Hubble Fall Portraits, 8:45 a.m., Hubble Elementary

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

CONWAY: Picture Day: Junior High and High School

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

NIANGUA: Fall Pictures/Senior Composite/Fall Sports Pictures

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

NIANGUA: Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., high school.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

STRAFFORD: Elementary Book Fair Community Night, 5-7 p.m., elementary school gym

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

MARSHFIELD: No school/Professional Development Day

ROGERSVILLE: School picture day at Logan-Rogersville Primary School

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

STRAFFORD: Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office Board Room

