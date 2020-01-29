WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
NIANGUA: MTC Business Contest, 8 a.m., NCA
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
CONWAY: FFA Area State Degree PreScreening, 4:30-10:30 p.m., agriculture room and shop
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
NIANGUA: FCA to Missouri State
MONDAY, FEB. 3
NIANGUA: Snow Make Up Day for Dec. 18
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
MARSHFIELD: Rally Day Dance, 7 p.m., high school
MONDAY, FEB. 10
NIANGUA: Staff professional development day — problem-solving process
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
STRAFFORD: Community Blood Drive, 8 a.m., high school
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
ROGERSVILLE: Valentine’s Day parties
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
NIANGUA: Elementary Valentine’s party 7th Hour, 3 p.m., elementary school
ROGERSVILLE: Staff professional development day
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
ROGERSVILLE: PTA Father/Daughter Dance
