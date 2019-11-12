WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly, 1 p.m., high school
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
NIANGUA: FCCLA National Convention, 8 a.m., Dallas, Texas
NIANGUA : MTC Choir, 8 a.m., New Convenant
NIANGUA: Flu Clinic, 1 p.m., high school
NIANGUA: FFA Fall Speaking, 2:30 p.m., Aurora
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
STRAFFORD: Flu Shot Clinic for K-12 Students
NOV. 15-16
FORDLAND: FBLA National Fall Leadership
NOV. 21-23
STRAFFORD: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown: The Musical,” high school auditorium
NOV. 20-21
FORDLAND: Beta Club Adopt-a-Highway, 3:30 p.m., high school
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
FORDLAND: Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., high school
STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., central office
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
FORDLAND: College Fair, 1:30 p.m., high school
