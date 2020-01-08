NIE Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

CONWAY: FFA Greenhand Conference, 8 a.m. to  3 p.m., Missouri State University in Springfield

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

MARSHFIELD: School Board Appreciation

FRIDAY, JAN. 10

CONWAY: FFA Mechanical Bull Riding Tournament, 6-11 p.m., Lebanon Fairgrounds

MARSHFIELD: PAT Ninja Gym, 6 p.m., Hubble Elementary School

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

STRAFFORD: High School Scholar Bowl Meet, 7:30 a.m., Mountain Grove

MONDAY, JAN. 13

FORDLAND: Music program, 6 p.m., high school

FORDLAND: Board of Education meeting, 7-7:30 p.m.,

ROGERSVILLE: PTA General Meeting, 6:30 p.m., primary school

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

FORDLAND:  Class ring info day, 8:30-9:30 a.m., high school

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

ROGERSVILLE: Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m, administration building.

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

FORDLAND: GeoBee for fourth through eighth grades

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., central office.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

STRAFFORD: High School Speech Tournament, Reeds Spring

STRAFFORD: High School Robotics, Drury University in Springfield

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

NIANGUA: Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

CONWAY: FFA Area State Degree PreScreening, 4:30-10:30 p.m., agriculture room and shop

