NIE Calendar
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
CONWAY: FFA Greenhand Conference, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Missouri State University in Springfield
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
MARSHFIELD: School Board Appreciation
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
CONWAY: FFA Mechanical Bull Riding Tournament, 6-11 p.m., Lebanon Fairgrounds
MARSHFIELD: PAT Ninja Gym, 6 p.m., Hubble Elementary School
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
STRAFFORD: High School Scholar Bowl Meet, 7:30 a.m., Mountain Grove
MONDAY, JAN. 13
FORDLAND: Music program, 6 p.m., high school
FORDLAND: Board of Education meeting, 7-7:30 p.m.,
ROGERSVILLE: PTA General Meeting, 6:30 p.m., primary school
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
FORDLAND: Class ring info day, 8:30-9:30 a.m., high school
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
ROGERSVILLE: Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m, administration building.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
FORDLAND: GeoBee for fourth through eighth grades
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., central office.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
STRAFFORD: High School Speech Tournament, Reeds Spring
STRAFFORD: High School Robotics, Drury University in Springfield
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
NIANGUA: Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
CONWAY: FFA Area State Degree PreScreening, 4:30-10:30 p.m., agriculture room and shop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.