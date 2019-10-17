WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

CONWAY: College Tour: College of the Ozarks, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

CONWAY: Academic Team v. Seymour, 4-6 p.m., high school library

MARSHFIELD: Hubble Health Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hubble Elementary School

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

NIANGUA: Elementary ZAP Trip

MONDAY, OCT. 21

MARSHFIELD: School Board Meeting, 6:45-8:30 p.m., high school library

NIANGUA: FBLA/FFA Haunted House Trip, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

MARSHFIELD: Parent Teacher Conferences

NIANGUA: FBLA District Outing, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

MARSHFIELD: Parent Teacher Conferences, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

MARSHFIELD: No school

NIANGUA: Elementary School Assembly, 2:45 p.m., at the elementary school

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

NIANGUA: Elementary Halloween Parade/Party

