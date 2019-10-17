WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
CONWAY: College Tour: College of the Ozarks, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
CONWAY: Academic Team v. Seymour, 4-6 p.m., high school library
MARSHFIELD: Hubble Health Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hubble Elementary School
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
NIANGUA: Elementary ZAP Trip
MONDAY, OCT. 21
MARSHFIELD: School Board Meeting, 6:45-8:30 p.m., high school library
NIANGUA: FBLA/FFA Haunted House Trip, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
MARSHFIELD: Parent Teacher Conferences
NIANGUA: FBLA District Outing, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
MARSHFIELD: Parent Teacher Conferences, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
MARSHFIELD: No school
NIANGUA: Elementary School Assembly, 2:45 p.m., at the elementary school
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
NIANGUA: Elementary Halloween Parade/Party
