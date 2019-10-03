WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
CONWAY: Early out for students/Professional Development Day
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
CONWAY: FFA Farm Fest, 8 a.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield
MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Fire Safety, 10 a.m., Marshfield Fire Station
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
CONWAY: FFA: Manufacturing Day, 8 a.m., Lebanon
MARSHFIELD: S.O.S. Closet Open, 1-4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
NIANGUA: MAP Rewards Trip
NIANGUA: Title One Meeting, 4 p.m., high school
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
CONWAY: FFA: Area 10 Barn Warming, 6 p.m., Stockton
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Gunter Farm Pumpkins, 10 a.m., Gunter Farms, Conway
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
CONWAY: FFA Truck & Tractor Pull, 6-11 p.m., Deernado Park
MONDAY, OCT. 14
CONWAY: Professional Development Day — No school
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
CONWAY: College Tour: College of the Ozarks, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
CONWAY: Academic Team v. Seymour, 4-6 p.m., high school library
MARSHFIELD: Hubble Health Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hubble Elementary School
MONDAY, OCT. 21
MARSHFIELD: School Board Meeting, 6:45-8:30 p.m., high school library
