WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

CONWAY: Early out for students/Professional Development Day

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

CONWAY: FFA Farm Fest, 8 a.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield

MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Fire Safety, 10 a.m., Marshfield Fire Station

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

CONWAY: FFA: Manufacturing Day, 8 a.m., Lebanon

MARSHFIELD: S.O.S. Closet Open, 1-4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

NIANGUA: MAP Rewards Trip

NIANGUA: Title One Meeting, 4 p.m., high school

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

CONWAY: FFA: Area 10 Barn Warming, 6 p.m., Stockton

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Gunter Farm Pumpkins, 10 a.m., Gunter Farms, Conway

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

CONWAY: FFA Truck & Tractor Pull, 6-11 p.m., Deernado Park

MONDAY, OCT. 14

CONWAY: Professional Development Day — No school

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

CONWAY: College Tour: College of the Ozarks, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

CONWAY: Academic Team v. Seymour, 4-6 p.m., high school library

MARSHFIELD: Hubble Health Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hubble Elementary School

MONDAY, OCT. 21

MARSHFIELD: School Board Meeting, 6:45-8:30 p.m., high school library

