WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
NIANGUA: FBLA Trip to Jefferson City
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
ROGERSVILLE: Valentine’s Day parties
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
MARSHFIELD: Professional Development Day
NIANGUA: Elementary Valentine’s party, seventh hour, 3 p.m., elementary school
ROGERSVILLE: Staff professional development day
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
CONWAY: FFA Week
NIANGUA: Homecoming Dance, 7 p.m., high school
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
CONWAY: Prom Committee Tour, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Mighty Oak Lodge
CONWAY: Academic Team at Gainesville, 4-6 p.m.
FORDLAND: Parenting is Hard Learning Series, 6 p.m., elementary school gym
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
CONWAY: Junior High College/Career Field Trip, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Lebanon
STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office board room
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
CONWAY: GO CAPS Open House
NIANGUA: MSU Vision Screening
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
NIANGUA: FBLA speaker Hannah Kelly, 1:30 p.m., high school
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
ROGERSVILLE: PTA Father/Daughter Dance
FEB. 27-29
MARSHFIELD: Spring play, 7 p.m., Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium
