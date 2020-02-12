WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

NIANGUA: FBLA Trip to Jefferson City 

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

ROGERSVILLE: Valentine’s Day parties 

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

MARSHFIELD: Professional Development Day 

NIANGUA: Elementary Valentine’s party, seventh hour, 3 p.m., elementary school

ROGERSVILLE: Staff professional development day 

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

CONWAY: FFA Week 

NIANGUA: Homecoming Dance, 7 p.m., high school 

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

CONWAY: Prom Committee Tour, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Mighty Oak Lodge 

CONWAY: Academic Team at Gainesville, 4-6 p.m. 

FORDLAND: Parenting is Hard Learning Series, 6 p.m., elementary school gym 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

CONWAY: Junior High College/Career Field Trip, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Lebanon 

STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office board room 

THURSDAY, FEB. 20 

CONWAY: GO CAPS Open House 

NIANGUA: MSU Vision Screening 

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

NIANGUA: FBLA speaker Hannah Kelly, 1:30 p.m., high school 

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

ROGERSVILLE: PTA Father/Daughter Dance

FEB. 27-29 

MARSHFIELD: Spring play, 7 p.m., Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.