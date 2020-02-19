WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
CONWAY: Junior high college/career field trip, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lebanon
STRAFFORD: Board of education meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office board room
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
CONWAY: GO CAPS Open House
CONWAY: Elementary cheer clinic, 3:30 p.m., elementary school
CONWAY: Musical rehearsal: “Frozen Jr,” 3:30 p.m., high school gym
NIANGUA: MSU vision screening
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
CONWAY: MU job shadowing, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Missouri
NIANGUA: FBLA speaker Hannah Kelly, 1:30 p.m., high school
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
ROGERSVILLE: PTA father/daughter dance
FEB. 24, 25 & 27
CONWAY: Musical rehearsal for “Frozen Jr,” 3:30-4:30 p.m., high school gym
MONDAY, FEB. 24
NIANGUA: Snow makeup day for Jan. 17, Friday schedule
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
CONWAY: LTCC Jamboree, 8:15-10:45 a.m., Kenneth E. Cowan Civic Center, Lebanon
NIANGUA: MTC business contest, 8 a.m., NCA
NIANGUA: Vo. Tech Jamboree, 10-11 a.m., high school
MONDAY, FEB. 27
STRAFFORD: Second-grade musical, 7 p.m., high school auditorium
FEB. 27-29
MARSHFIELD: Spring play, 7 p.m., Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
CONWAY: Junior high college/career field trip, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Springfield
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
CONWAY: Junior high and elementary choir, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar
