WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

CONWAY: Junior high college/career field trip, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lebanon 

STRAFFORD: Board of education meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office board room 

THURSDAY, FEB. 20 

CONWAY: GO CAPS Open House 

CONWAY: Elementary cheer clinic, 3:30 p.m., elementary school 

CONWAY: Musical rehearsal: “Frozen Jr,” 3:30 p.m., high school gym

NIANGUA: MSU vision screening 

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

CONWAY: MU job shadowing, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Missouri 

NIANGUA: FBLA speaker Hannah Kelly, 1:30 p.m., high school 

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

ROGERSVILLE: PTA father/daughter dance

FEB. 24, 25 & 27 

CONWAY: Musical rehearsal for “Frozen Jr,” 3:30-4:30 p.m., high school gym  

MONDAY, FEB. 24

NIANGUA: Snow makeup day for Jan. 17, Friday schedule 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26 

CONWAY: LTCC Jamboree, 8:15-10:45 a.m., Kenneth E. Cowan Civic Center, Lebanon 

NIANGUA: MTC business contest, 8 a.m., NCA 

NIANGUA: Vo. Tech Jamboree, 10-11 a.m., high school 

MONDAY, FEB. 27

STRAFFORD: Second-grade musical, 7 p.m., high school auditorium 

FEB. 27-29 

MARSHFIELD: Spring play, 7 p.m., Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium 

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

CONWAY: Junior high college/career field trip, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Springfield 

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

CONWAY: Junior high and elementary choir, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar

