NIE Activity
1.) Write a feature story about a person (it could be about your parent, brother/sister, writing buddy, etc.).
2.) Write a review of a television show, movie or story. A review should include strengths and weaknesses as well as what you liked/disliked and why.
3.) Write an editorial supporting your favorite sports team or athlete. What makes this person or team worth supporting? What do you think is important in a sports team or an athlete?
4.) Write a news story on some event happening at school or in your community. Remember a news story should always address who, what, where, when, why and how. You should attempt to give both sides of the story.
5.) Create a classified advertisement for a job you want to fill. You must first think of a position (like teacher, lawyer, secretary, waiter, etc.) and what kinds of characteristics would make someone good at the job. Keep in mind that these ads are short; every word counts!
