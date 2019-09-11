Answer the questions from the Framers Part 2 feature…
1.) How was the President’s authority limited?
2.) While the President was given power to make appointments, those positions wouldn’t be filled until ____________ provided confirmation.
3.) Who can override the President’s veto?
Answers
1.) By providing Congress with the ultimate decision on whether war should be declared and the president’s capacity to negotiate treaties with other nations.
2.) The Senate
3.) Congress
