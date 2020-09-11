Target the date
Use your local newspaper to answer the questions below.
1.) What is the name of your newspaper?
2.) How many pages are in this newspaper?
3.) How many pictures are on the first page?
4.) Are there any pictures of people wearing masks in the paper?
5.) What do you like best about this newspaper?
