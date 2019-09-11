Answer the questions about the Constitution
1.) When did Congress pass a bill making it law to celebrate Constitution Day?
2.) When did the Philadelphia Convention sign the Constitution?
3.) Fill in the blanks for the Preamble to the Constitution: We the People of the United States in order to _________ a more perfect union, establish ___________, insure domestic ____________, provide for the _________________, promote the ________________, and secure the __________ of liberty to ourselves and _____________, do ____________ and establish this ___________________, for the United States of America.
Answers:
1.) 2005
2.) Sept. 17, 1787
3.) (form), (justice), (tranquility), (common defense), (general welfare), (blessings), (our posterity), (ordain), (Constitution).
