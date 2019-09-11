SEPT. 10-12
NIANGUA: Jordan Valley Dental Van, Niangua Elementary
SEPT. 9-11
STRAFFORD: Lady Indian Softball Youth Camp, 5 p.m., high school
MONDAY, SEPT. 9-13
STRAFFORD: HOPE Week
SEPT. 11-12
NIANGUA: Jordan Valley Dental Van, Niangua Elementary
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
CONWAY: Picture Day: Junior High and High School
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
CONWAY: FFA Salute to Agriculture, 3-11 p.m., Springfield
NIANGUA: Fall Pictures/Senior Composite/Fall Sports Pictures
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
NIANGUA: Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., high school.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
CONWAY: FCA Coaches Breakfast, 7:15 a.m., high school library
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
CONWAY: CBCO Blood Drive Training, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springfield
STRAFFORD: Elementary Book Fair Community Night, 5-7 p.m., elementary school gym
SEPT. 23-27
CONWAY: Ezard Elementary Book Fair, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., elementary school
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
MARSHFIELD: No school/Professional Development Day
ROGERSVILLE: School picture day, Logan-Rogersville Primary School
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
STRAFFORD: Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office Board Room
