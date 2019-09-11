SEPT. 10-12

NIANGUA: Jordan Valley Dental Van, Niangua Elementary

SEPT. 9-11

STRAFFORD: Lady Indian Softball Youth Camp, 5 p.m., high school

MONDAY, SEPT. 9-13

STRAFFORD: HOPE Week

SEPT. 11-12

NIANGUA: Jordan Valley Dental Van, Niangua Elementary

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

CONWAY: Picture Day: Junior High and High School

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

CONWAY: FFA Salute to Agriculture, 3-11 p.m., Springfield

NIANGUA: Fall Pictures/Senior Composite/Fall Sports Pictures

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

NIANGUA: Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., high school.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

CONWAY: FCA Coaches Breakfast, 7:15 a.m., high school library

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

CONWAY: CBCO Blood Drive Training, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springfield

STRAFFORD: Elementary Book Fair Community Night, 5-7 p.m., elementary school gym

SEPT. 23-27

CONWAY: Ezard Elementary Book Fair, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., elementary school

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

MARSHFIELD: No school/Professional Development Day

ROGERSVILLE: School picture day, Logan-Rogersville Primary School

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

STRAFFORD: Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office Board Room

