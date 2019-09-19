WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

CONWAY: CBCO Blood Drive Training, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springfield

STRAFFORD: Elementary Book Fair Community Night, 5-7 p.m., elementary school gym

SEPT. 23-27

CONWAY: Ezard Elementary Book Fair, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., elementary school

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

MARSHFIELD: No school/Professional Development Day

ROGERSVILLE: School picture day, Logan-Rogersville Primary School

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

CONWAY: College and Career Fair, 8 am., Lebanon

CONWAY: Art Club Field Trip, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Springfield

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

MARSHFIELD: Grandparents Night, 5:30 p.m., elementary schools

STRAFFORD: Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office Board Room

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

MARSHFIELD: Shook Health Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shook Elementary School

FORDLAND: Stucco Blood Drive, Fordland High School

FORDLAND: Regional Transition Fair, 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., high school

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

STRAFFORD: Project Graduation’s Ford Drive 4UR School Fundraiser, high school parking lot

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

CONWAY: Early out for students/Professional Development Day

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Fire Safety, 10 a.m., Marshfield Fire Station

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Gunter Farm Pumpkins, 10 a.m., Gunter Farms, Conway

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

MARSHFIELD: Hubble Health Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hubble Elementary School

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.