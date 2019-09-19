WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
CONWAY: CBCO Blood Drive Training, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springfield
STRAFFORD: Elementary Book Fair Community Night, 5-7 p.m., elementary school gym
SEPT. 23-27
CONWAY: Ezard Elementary Book Fair, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., elementary school
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
MARSHFIELD: No school/Professional Development Day
ROGERSVILLE: School picture day, Logan-Rogersville Primary School
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
CONWAY: College and Career Fair, 8 am., Lebanon
CONWAY: Art Club Field Trip, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Springfield
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
MARSHFIELD: Grandparents Night, 5:30 p.m., elementary schools
STRAFFORD: Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., Central Office Board Room
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
MARSHFIELD: Shook Health Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shook Elementary School
FORDLAND: Stucco Blood Drive, Fordland High School
FORDLAND: Regional Transition Fair, 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., high school
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
STRAFFORD: Project Graduation’s Ford Drive 4UR School Fundraiser, high school parking lot
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
CONWAY: Early out for students/Professional Development Day
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Fire Safety, 10 a.m., Marshfield Fire Station
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
MARSHFIELD: Parent As Teachers — Gunter Farm Pumpkins, 10 a.m., Gunter Farms, Conway
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
MARSHFIELD: Hubble Health Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hubble Elementary School
