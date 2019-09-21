Being involved in an internship for The Marshfield Mail has probably been one of the smarter choices in my high school career. I have only been at The Mail for a few weeks, but the things and skills I have learned are definitely going to benefit me in the long run.
I start my day off at the high school. I go to four classes: two core classes and two elective classes. I then leave school for an online class, and after that I finally go to my internship. Every day I walk into the office I feel as if I become an actual adult writer; I don’t get treated like a high schooler, and I get to do actual work. It makes me feel as if I belong in the exciting world of news.
When I go into the office, I feel very welcomed. We laugh and we joke as we get our work done for the next deadline. I especially find it interesting when one of the reporters, or the editor, is working on a story and they have to take phone calls or rush out to get to their own interview. The deadline days are also my favorite because I get to see the entire mindset of a writer change; they become focused on their work and may only speak two words to you that day.
I took on this internship with the idea in my head that it will benefit me outside of high school. I plan on going to college for journalism and this internship opportunity was right up my alley. I have my own desk with my own set of tasks to complete each day. My first day on the “job,” I was allowed to call local courthouses and schools to make sure information was correct.
This internship has definitely showed me how the journalism world really works and makes me more excited than ever to join it after high school.
