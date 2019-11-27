An error appeared in our reporting in the Nov. 20 edition of The Mail.
A zoning change for the Marshfield Greenhouse, LLC, from R-2 (residential) to B-1 (business) was approved by the Marshfield Aldermen, as reported. However, we reported the the Planning and Zoning Commission was opposed to the change.
In fact, it was the staff of the City of Marshfield who recommended denying the rezoning request for four reasons outlined in the original story. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to allow the rezoning by a vote of 4-1, with one abstention and two absences.
We regret the error.
