When Missouri voters passed Amendment 2, the medical marijuana initiative, in November 2018, it was just the beginning of a long process of figuring out how to fit marijuana into local communities.
On Thursday, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen considered changes to its zoning code that would allow the city to comply with state law and the will of voters. The board will vote on six measures related to medical marijuana at its next meeting on July 25.
The measures were on Thursday's agenda, but the votes on them were postponed to allow members of the Board of Aldermen to study their contents. They included an amendment to the zoning code to allow medical marijuana within the corporate limits of Marshfield, plus five ordinances that defined terms related to medical marijuana and established conditional use permits in districts zoned B-2 (central business district) and B-3 (general business district) and regulating uses in districts zoned I-1 (light industrial district).
Urban and regional planner Scott Hanson was present from Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, the city's on-call planning service, to explain the proposed changes.
Hanson said that Amendment 2 was voted on by the entire electorate of the State of Missouri, and it passed by a 65 percent majority as a constitutional amendment, defeating two other medical marijuana measures. The new law requires initial medical marijuana licenses to be granted by Dec. 31 of this year.
There are four types of facilities that are covered by Amendment 2, and any of them must have 51 percent Missouri ownership, Hanson explained. These facilities include cultivation operations, manufacturers, laboratories and dispensaries. Applications for limited numbers of these facilities are to be submitted to the state from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17 and will undergo blind scoring.
Cultivators, manufacturers and laboratories pose few challenges, according to Hanson’s report; they would fit well in an I-1 or I-2 zone since operations all happen indoors and do not involve public sales. Of special interest is the location of dispensaries of medical marijuana, for which patients would receive 30-day prescriptions. For these, the city is considering a 1,000-foot buffer zone from elementary and secondary schools (not to include high schools), as well as day cares and churches.
Marshfield is a city with a lot of churches, so it is unclear how overlapping circles of buffer zones would look, the board learned. If a large number of these buffer zones would elbow out potential dispensaries and effectively eliminate the possibility of a dispensary’s location in the city, the Board of Aldermen could consider a variance. "If it's less than 1,000 feet, those wold have to come to the Board of Aldermen," Mayor Robert Williams explained.
Hanson explained that the state has X number of dispensaries that they want, and the number of applicants is three to five times higher. The state's goal is to have a dispensary within 25 miles of any person.
The city's new economic development director, Duane Lavery, was present at the meeting, and he noted that a dispensary will likely be located on the northeast end of Springfield, effectively knocking Marshfield out of the running for one of the initial licenses.
Of dispensaries, East Ward Alderman Rob Foster said that he’d like to stay true to the intent of the law, but added, "We acknowledge that we don’t want it close" to schools and churches.
Mayor Williams agreed. "It goes beyond my experience to say that the state is going to do a good job of regulating anything,” he said, adding, "Our obligation is to protect the community."
The members of the Board of Aldermen all agreed that they needed more time to study the proposed measures. "We want to study it as long as we can without inhibiting implementation," Foster said. "We want to make sure there aren’t unintended impacts." He added, however, that there is a service that the board would like to make available to the community, as voters intended.
The industrial operations of cultivators, manufacturers and laboratories were generally agreed to be desirable for location in the city. Lavery noted of the proposed measures, "Once it's done this way, the risk is reduced for any potential investors."
Mayor Williams expressed his interest in how medical marijuana might lead to expansion of industry in the city, while noting the need for caution with the location of dispensaries.
"On the manufacturing side, we're greedy people," he said. "We don’t want to put those same hurdles there. If we put even a single hurdle, that means we won’t be able to participate."
