Charges were filed on three separate cases against a youth group worker at a church in Marshfield.
Benjamin Seth Blake, Rogersville, worked at Temple Baptist Church in Marshfield, where he met the three alleged victims. Blake was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child, two charges of child molestation and one charge of rape.
On Oct. 4, an officer and a Children's Division investigator spoke to a reporting person at her residence about the alleged victim. She said she located a video on the victim's phone. According to the statement, the victim had sent the video to Blake. The woman said the victim had sent the video because the victim wanted to be Blake's girlfriend.
The officer spoke with Blake at the Marshfield Police Department, and Blake stated he met the victim approximately a year ago. He said he knew the victim liked him, but the victim was too young. Blake noted the victim would talk and send messages, and in July 2019, the victim sent him the video on SnapChat, adding he only watched the video a few seconds and deleted it. Blake said he never asked the victim to send it.
On Oct. 14, the officer spoke again with the reporting person, who said the victim and Blake have had conversations about being in a relationship when the victim got older. The reporting person told officers that the victim told her Blake and the victim secretly dated and Blake had asked the victim to send nude photos. She showed five handwritten letters that she found in the victim’s bedroom, noting it was the victim's writing and was directed to Blake. According to the statement, the letters seemed to refer to a relationship between the victim and Blake.
On Oct. 16, Blake met with the officer again and said he was friends with the victim and that the victim would message him using SnapChat and confide in him. He said in the statement he let himself be there for the victim more than he should have and began flirting back and forth with the victim.
Blake noted he never sent any inappropriate pictures of himself and had never asked the victim to send the video, but he felt like the victim thought he wanted the victim to.
In an interview with the victim on Oct. 24, the victim said Blake was a really great guy and they were close. The victim mentioned more instances in which Blake and the victim sent pictures back and forth.
On Oct. 29, 2019, the reporting person told the officer about another alleged victim. She said in the statement Blake started dating the other victim from June through September 2018. The reporting person said Blake told her after he was injured in a vehicle crash in February 2019, he was bored and sent lots of nude pictures to people. On Nov. 14, 2019, forensic interviewer Alisha Richards talked to the victim, who described incidents in which Blake would inappropriately touch the victim.
A third alleged victim was also interviewed on Oct. 29, and that victim stated Blake talked about getting in a relationship once the victim was older. The victim said they used SnapChat to communicate or on the phone. When Blake asked for nude photos, the victim told him no, and Blake was reported to have said that he would hurt himself if the victim didn’t send them to him.
A motion hearing was held for Blake Tuesday at the Webster County Courthouse. His second hearing is set for March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.