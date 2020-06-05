SPRINGFIELD — The following work is scheduled for the week of June 8 on the Interstate 44 interchange project and the Hubble/Banning/Buffalo Street roundabout, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
For the interchange, crews will work on grading and hauling of rock and dirt to build up areas on the south side of the interstate for bridge ends, and they will install retaining walls on either side of the interstate for a new interchange bridge.
For the roundabout, crews will grade rock and dirt on the north side of Hubble Drive/Route CC to build the north half of the roundabout, and they will also install utility lines in the area.
Traffic impacts for the interchange project include the continued closure of Brinkley Road (the I-44 north outer road) east of Webster County Route W and nighttime lane closings on I-44 at mile marker 103. For the roundabout, Buffalo Street on the north side and Ba
