"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step," according to the Tao Te Ching — just as an eye-catching community mural begins with a single stroke.
On Thursday, Marshfield artist Samantha Cox began blocking out a mural on the side of the Marshfield Laundromat that faces Spur Drive, Marshfield's main thoroughfare. Cox is working with Springfield painter Andrea Ehrhardt on the project. The mural is the first of many, if the GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee’s plans are realized.
"I am so excited," Cox said. "I've actually been wanting to do this for a long time."
Cox is a muralist whose work has been seen in several locations around the city. During COVID-19 related closures, she recently completed a large work inside CFC Fitness, and many businesses have featured her window paintings.
Her enthusiasm for her current project is clear.
"I actually live in Marshfield, and I just want to make it beautiful," Cox said.
She said that plans are underway for more murals to be completed, with a couple of places already mapped out. A location for a mural on the Marshfield square is currently being finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.