At press time Tuesday, Webster County had reached a running total of 84 positive COVID-19 cases, up from 58 cases the week before.
It is a figure that includes 51 active cases, 32 recovered cases and one death.
Some 56 tests are currently pending results, and 2,422 cases have tested positive.
It is unreported whether any of the positive cases are hospitalized, but no institutional cases have been reported.
The Webster County Health Unit keeps track of cases on its website at webstercohealth.com/COVID-19/. Public exposure information is included.
Of the new cases reported since the last issue of The Mail, public exposures have been reported at Choices Pregnancy Center, Temple Baptist Church, the Marshfield Walmart and the Marshfield Dollar General, as well as some out-of-town locations.
The Mail contacted Health Unit administrator Terre Banks last week to ask her if it was her perception that the number of positive COVID-19 cases is the result of increased testing.
"While that is the perception and it is being seen maybe in the larger urban areas where the community testing is being done by DHSS and the National Guard, for Webster County, most are either close contacts of a COVID case or are symptomatic and being tested," Banks said. "There have been individuals who say they are asymptomatic, but when we actually do our case investigation and ask more questions, they turn out to be symptomatic."
