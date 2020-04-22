Last week, The Mail reported on the fifth case of COVID-19 in Webster County.
That number has doubled, with the ninth and 10th cases announced Monday by the Webster County Health Unit.
The Health Unit did not provide names or other identifying information for the patients, in keeping with recommendations from the state Department of Health and Senior Services. It was noted, however, that the positive cases reside in the northeast part of the county and are within one family. The ninth case is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while the other family member is self-isolating at home. Other family members residing in the home have been instructed to self-quarantine, and testing results are pending for two of these family members.
The patients who represent positive cases nine and 10 reported to health investigators that they have been following the stay-at-home order. It is thought that their initial exposure came from another family member who had symptoms for about four weeks but did not get tested, according to a release from the Health Unit. "Since that time, it appears that COVID-19 is making its rounds through this household," the statement continues.
Cases seven and eight were reported Saturday by the Health Unit. While identifying information was not reported, the Health Unit noted that there was possible public exposure from at least one of these cases at Sam's Club and Target stores in Springfield April 14 between 8:30 and 10 a.m.
"There is a very small risk of exposure from these two locations; however, you should be fully aware of any symptoms, fever of 100.4 or greater, a dry cough and/or shortness of breath," a statement from the Health Unit reports. "Should you experience any or all of these symptoms, you should report these to your primary care provider."
The sixth case was reported by the Health Unit on Friday. On the Health Unit's Facebook page, the patient self-identified as Leann Franklin-Clift, and she answered some questions about her COVID-19 experience. She reported that everyone living in her home is being tested and is on a 14-day home quarantine.
Franklin-Clift reported that she visited Casey's at 538 Commercial St., Marshfield, on April 13 between 6:45 and 7 a.m., and there are no other identified public exposures.
The Webster County Health Unit reports that two of the 10 cases have been medically cleared.
